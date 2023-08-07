From Riches To Rags: The Tragic Tale Of Raymond Founder Vijaypat Singhania - A Life Of Luxury And High-Flying Ambitions

NEW DELHI: Vijaypat Singhania, a prominent figure in the Indian textile industry, is the former chairman of the Raymond Group. Once among India’s richest men, Vijaypat Singhania is the founder of a brand that millions of Indians have long associated with fine clothing. However, his life has taken a tragic turn, leading to him residing in a rented property in South Mumbai’s Grand Pardi Society amidst a property dispute with his son Gautam Singhania, the present chairperson and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd. Singhania Senior, by his own admission, is leading a ''hand-to-mouth life'' at present. Despite his achievements in aviation, adventure sports, and serving as Sheriff of Mumbai, the rift with his son has cast a shadow over his once-glorious legacy.

Daring Father, Daring Son





Vijaypat Singhania was the driving force behind the establishment of the Raymond Group, a name well-known for creating clothing and textiles worn by millions. His son, Gautam, has expanded the business into new areas, but both are celebrated for their daring personalities. Vijaypat, a renowned aviator, and adventurer, and Gautam, a lover of fast automobiles and circuit racing, each embody a spirit of boldness and adventure.

Family Background And Rift

The family background reveals intriguing dynamics, including Vijaypat's eldest son, Madhupati, who distanced himself from the family and moved to Singapore with his family, forsaking his ancestral house in Mumbai. The family property dispute, marked by taunts and ridicule allegedly faced by Madhupati, has further strained the family bonds. The rift between father and son escalated over the possession of a flat, leading to souring relations and a significant shift in Vijaypat's life.

Brand Raymond: Birth And Expansion

Raymond Ltd. boasts a prominent position in India’s garment and textile industries, producing high-quality clothing and fabrics. With a rich history starting from the Wadia Mill in 1900, the Singhania family's journey saw the transformation of the business into a national sensation. Under Vijaypat's leadership, Raymond expanded and launched Park Avenue, diversifying its offerings. The brand's taglines "From 'The Complete Man' to 'Feels Like Heaven'" resonated with customers, contributing to its success.

Notable Achievements

Vijaypat Singhania's illustrious career includes steering Raymond to new heights, earning recognition as one of the most respected clothing companies in the country. His achievements in aviation garnered international acclaim, setting global records and receiving prestigious awards like the Federation Aeronautique Internationale Gold Medal of Honour and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Singhania Vs Singhania: The Father-Son Feud

A once cherished father-son relationship now stands embroiled in a bitter feud. The property dispute between Vijaypat and Gautam led to court battles and strained relations. Vijaypat's decision to transfer ownership to Gautam in 2015 came with the expectation of a residence in the 36-story JK House, which did not materialize due to alleged non-compliance with an arbitration award. The dispute continues, leaving both father and son grappling with emotions and legal proceedings.

Vijaypat Singhania’s Exit From Raymond

The shocking removal of Vijaypat Singhania from his chairperson-emeritus title by Raymond Ltd. shocked many. The corporation cited "abusive and unparliamentary" behavior in his letters as the reason. The tensions escalated further with Gautam's attempt to prevent his father from publishing a memoir through a court injunction.

Legal Battles And Row Over Memoir

The conflict between Vijaypat and Gautam shows no signs of abating. In a December 2020 interview, Vijaypat revealed his ongoing battle with attorneys as he defends legal proceedings concerning his son. The corporate life of Raymond, during his tenure, underwent significant changes, leading to a loss of firm principles and family respect. The once-enviable legacy of a man known as "The Complete Man" has been overshadowed by the distressing situation he now faces.

From Riches To Rags

From the pinnacle of success to a state of disappointment and turmoil, textile tycoon Vijaypat Singhania's life has several contrasting phases. Despite his remarkable achievements, the strained relationship with his son has left him grappling with legal battles and concerns about the dynamics of his business and personal life. His life story serves as a cautionary reminder of the fragility of relationships and the far-reaching consequences of family disputes.