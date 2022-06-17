New Delhi: Shark Tank India, an Indian reality TV show, premiered last year and suddenly gained a major hit with the audience. The show is modelled on the American reality show Shark Tank, in which aspiring entrepreneurs present their business ideas to successful business people (Sharks) in exchange for funding.

Not only did the show become a household name, but so did the Sharks who appeared on it. Aman Gupta, the Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, has received a style icon award, proving that even business leaders can be fashionable. Read More: Deltatech Gaming files Rs 550 crore IPO papers with Sebi

Aman Gupta recently announced on Instagram that he has received the Pinkvilla Style Icons show's Super Stylish Business Person Award. Several netizens applauded Gupta after he shared the photo, while others had amusing replies. "Guptaji ka ladka rocks," one user said, while another said the honour should have gone to Anupam Mittal. Read More: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma buys firm shares worth Rs 11 crore, stock up nearly 5%

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India is scheduled to return for season two following a successful first season. Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com, Ashneer Grover, the Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh, the CEO and Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh, the Co-Founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth.