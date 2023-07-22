trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639088
ICICI Bank Logs Rs 9,648 Crore Net In Q1

For the period under review, ICICI Bank had provided Rs 1,292.44 crore up from Rs 1,143.82 crore the previous corresponding period. ICICI Bank’s gross non-performing assets as on June 30 stood at Rs 31,822.39 crore as compared to Rs 33,163.15 crore as on June 30 last year. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:15 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Privately owned ICICI Bank on Saturday said its standalone net profit for Q1FY24 zoomed by 39.7 per cent to Rs 9,648.20 crore. In a regulatory filing ICICI Bank said it closed Q1FY24 with a net profit of Rs 9,648.20 crore (Q1FY23 - Rs 6,904.94 crore) and a total income of Rs 38,762.86 crore (against Rs 28,336.74 crore).

The net non-performing assets as on June 30 was Rs 5,381.77 crore as against Rs 6,656.15 crore as on June 30, 2022.


