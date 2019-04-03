IGL announces revision in CNG-PNG prices

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday announced revision in prices and as per the revised prices the consumer price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi will increase by Re 1 per kg and the consumer price of CNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will be up by Rs 1.15 per kg.

IGL announced that the new consumer price of Rs. 45.70 per kg in Delhi and Rs 51.95 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from 6.00 am on April 4, 2019 (Thursday).

The consumer price of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to the households in Delhi has been increased by 70 paise per scm from Rs 29.80 per scm to Rs. 30.50 per scm. The applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 30.00 per scm, which has been increased by 70 paise per scm from Rs 29.30 per scm.

CNG is a greener source of fuel and it also promises better fuel economy for your car.