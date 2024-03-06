NewsBusinessCompanies
IGL Slashes CNG Prices In Delhi-NCR By Rs 2.5/Kg To Rs 74.09/kg

The revised selling price of CNG in Delhi shall be Rs 74.09 per kg, while it shall be Rs 78.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, it said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday announced a reduction in the retail consumer price of compressed natural gas (CNG) across all the regions it serves, effective from 6 am on March 7. In Delhi, the revised selling price of CNG will be Rs 74.09 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, it will be Rs 78.70 per kg.

 

 

IGL's announcement of a price reduction follows Mahanagar Gas (MGL), which decreased the prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg, now priced at Rs 73.50 per kg.

First Reduction In 2024

This marks the first instance of a price reduction in CNG this year. Notably, CNG prices had been increased four times in 2023. Earlier adjustments included price increases in November and August, while prices were reduced in July.

