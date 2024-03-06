IGL Slashes CNG Prices In Delhi-NCR By Rs 2.5/Kg To Rs 74.09/kg

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Wednesday announced a reduction in the retail consumer price of compressed natural gas (CNG) across all the regions it serves, effective from 6 am on March 7. In Delhi, the revised selling price of CNG will be Rs 74.09 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, it will be Rs 78.70 per kg.

The retail consumer price of CNG is being reduced by Rs 2.50 per kg across all geographical areas of IGL from 6 am on Thursday, 7th March 2024.@PetroleumMin (1/2) — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) March 6, 2024

IGL's announcement of a price reduction follows Mahanagar Gas (MGL), which decreased the prices of compressed natural gas by Rs 2.5 per kg, now priced at Rs 73.50 per kg.

First Reduction In 2024

This marks the first instance of a price reduction in CNG this year. Notably, CNG prices had been increased four times in 2023. Earlier adjustments included price increases in November and August, while prices were reduced in July.