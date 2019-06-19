close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IL&FS

IL&FS crisis: ED arrests ITNL MD Arun K Saha, CEO K Ramchand

The crisis at IL&FS came to light last year after some group companies defaulted on debt repayments.  

IL&amp;FS crisis: ED arrests ITNL MD Arun K Saha, CEO K Ramchand

The Enforcement Directorate arrested IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL) Managing Director K Ramchand and joint MD-CEO  Arun K Saha on Wednesday.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has already arrested the company's former Vice-Chairman Hari Sankaran and former CEO Ramesh Bawa. Both have been lodging in jail since their arrest in April this year.

The crisis at IL&FS, which is estimated to have a debt burden of over Rs 94,000 crore, came to light last year after some group companies defaulted on debt repayments.

The SFIO unearthed a nexus between auditors and former independent directors of IFIN (IL&FS Financial Services Ltd) in defrauding the company. 

IFIN and several other IL&FS group companies also indulged in several illegal circuitous transactions, including fast loan disbursals despite their bad track record.

However, IFIN and other IL&FS entities continued to enjoy high ratings from various rating agencies, including due to window-dressing of the company's books.

Tags:
IL&FSIL&FS crisisIL&FS debt
Next
Story

HDFC acquires majority stake in Apollo Munich Health Insurance for Rs 1,347 crore

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Deshhit: 'Operation Shiva' to ensure safety of Amarnath Yatra