trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665804
NewsBusinessCompanies
INCOME TAX RAID

Income Tax Dept Conducts Raids On Lux Industries At Multiple Locations Over Rs 200 Crore Tax Evasion Allegation

The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at Lux Industries over the allegation of tax evasion worth Rs 200 crore in mutiple locations. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Income Tax Dept Conducts Raids On Lux Industries At Multiple Locations Over Rs 200 Crore Tax Evasion Allegation Income tax conducts raid on Lux industries at multiple locations. File Photo

New Delhi: The FMGC company Lux Industries has been raided by the Income tax department over the tax evasion allegation worth Rs 200 crores in several locations. The department is currently conducting the investigations in multiples cities at premises linked to the company including Kolkata.

On raids by the Income Tax Department, Lux Industries say, "We would like to submit that survey is being conducted at our premises and the company is extending its full cooperation to the authorities. We would like to further inform that as the survey is yet to be concluded we are unable to make an assessment of its impact. Once the survey concludes, the Company will update the Stock Exchanges, in case there is any material impact resulting from the above survey."

More inputs will be added. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train