हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hero MotorCorp

Income Tax raids at Hero Motorcorp CEO Pawan Munjal's premises, financial transactions under scanner

A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters.

Income Tax raids at Hero Motorcorp CEO Pawan Munjal&#039;s premises, financial transactions under scanner

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids on multiple premises of Hero Motorcorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the country's largest two-wheeler automobile company.

Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, news agency PTI quoting officials has reported.

A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters, they told PTI.

The company has not yet responded on the matter. This is a developing story, further reports and updates are awaited.

Hero Motorcorp has presence across 40 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and South and Central America. The company continues to have a leading position in the domestic two-wheeler segment. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hero MotorCorpIncome TaxPawan Munjal
Next
Story

Zomato clarifies 10-minute delivery plan, says will continue to provide life insurance to riders

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Zee Top 10: NATO invites Zelensky.