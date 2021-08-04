IndiGo 15th anniversary sale: Flight fares start from Rs 915, check important dates and other details

New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday (August 4) revealed that India’s largest carrier will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a three-day sale begging August 4. During the three days, IndiGO will be offer flight tickets at discounted prices as compared to usual flight fares. The airline company has announced that the ticket price during the sale price will start just from Rs 915 on domestic flights. Customers will also get a discount on interconnecting international flights.

In a statement, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that it’s a momentous occasion for IndiGo as the airline celebrates 15 fulfilling years. “We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times. On behalf of team IndiGo, I would like to thank all our customers, partners and members of the aviation fraternity who have made this journey so successful,” he added.

IndiGo 15th anniversary sale booking dates

If you’re planning to buy air tickets at discount during the IndiGo 15th anniversary sale, then you need to buy tickets between the three day period which starts on August 4 and ends on August 6.

IndiGo 15th anniversary sale travel dates

Flyers who are planning to buy tickets during the IndiGo 15th anniversary sale need to select travel dates between September 1, 2021, and March 26, 2022. IndiGo isn’t offering a special 15th anniversary discount on flights scheduled for dates before and after the promotional offer.

IndiGo 15th anniversary card offers

During the IndiGo 15th anniversary, HSBC credit cardholders can get an additional 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 750. However, the cashback will be provided on a minimum transaction of Rs 3000. Also Read: Tata Motors launches 2021 Tiago NRG: Check price, specs and features

IndiGo is also offering discounts on 6E add-ons such as Fast Forward, 6E Flex, and 6E Bagport, among others. Also Read: Online selling and buying of old notes, coins: Know what RBI's caution message says

