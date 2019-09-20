Indigo appoints Pallavi Shardul Shroff as independent woman director

New Delhi: Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs IndiGo on Friday announced that the Board of Directors of IndiGo has unanimously approved the appointment of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as Independent Woman Director with effect from September 19, 2019.

Shroff is the Managing Partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. with over 37 years of extensive experience. She is the Head of the Dispute Resolution practice at the Firm, with an extensive knowledge in matters of litigation and arbitration. She is also a member of the Competition Law Review Committee, constituted by the government and has been closely involved with some of the largest and most challenging litigation and arbitration matters in India with regard to energy, infrastructure, natural resources, mergers & acquisitions, legislative and policy related matters.

She regularly represents several companies such as Nestle, General Electric, Havells, Vale Australia, Vodafone, BHEL and ONGC. Ms. Shroff has always been active in public-policy related work, Indigo informed BSE.

Shroff is also a Director on the Boards of Apollo Tyres Ltd., Trident Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. She is also on the Boards of One97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Juniper Hotels Ltd. and various other companies.

"The aviation sector in India is among the fastest growing internationally and that makes IndiGo’s story and goals quite compelling. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the company in enhancing its growthand maximizing value for its shareholders”, Pallavi Shardul Shroff said.