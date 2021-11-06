IndiGo Recruitment 2021: India’s biggest airline invites applications from fresh engineering graduates

New Delhi: IndiGo’s parent firm Interglobe Aviation Ltd is inviting applications from fresh engineering graduates that can join the company for the post of the trainee in India’s biggest airline firm.

The hirees will work in aircraft routing, fleet management, and maintenance planning departments. The company is also hiring engineers for several other departments such as warehouse and inventory management, front line support and repair management of aircraft components.

As far as the eligibility criteria are concerned, candidates must have completed their B.Tech degree in any of the following branches - Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/ Aeronautical. Applicants must have to score more than 60% in their graduation to be eligible to apply for the job.

Other job roles for which IndiGo is hiring include planning and provisioning of materials, spares, tools and equipment, insurance, warranty, budgeting and cost control, and contracts management, among others.

IndiGo has posted the jobs after releasing the earnings for the September quarter on Thursday (November 4). The company posted a net loss of Rs 1,435 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2021.

Currently, the airline operates a fleet of 279 lanes. "We are encouraged by the pace of revenue recovery. We continue to work towards return to profitability in order to strengthen our balance sheet," said IndiGo's CEO Ronojoy Dutta.

"During the quarter, (the carrier) provided scheduled services to 69 domestic destinations and various international locations through passenger charters and air bubble flights," he added.