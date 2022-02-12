Industry leaders pay tribute to Rahul Bajaj

New Delhi: Industry leaders on Saturday paid rich tributes to noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj (83) who passed away due to illness at his home in Pune.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra stated: I stand on the shoulders of giants. Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished."

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted: "Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder."

TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan stated that Bajaj strode across the Indian industrial landscape like a colossus.

"He was among the few stars who created the Indian automotive industry. He was a pioneer who established a culture of quality and technology. He stood for high integrity in business and stuck to his principles. Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world like World Economic Forum and CII and was very well respected. He will be sorely missed," he stated.

Expressing similar feelings, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania stated that the passing away of Rahul Bajaj, the patriarch of the Bajaj Group, one of the largest diversified groups of India, is a terrible loss to the corporate world.

"The doyen of the Indian business world will be missed for his intellectual honesty and straightforwardness. His contribution to the auto industry and steering the group during the license raj days will always be remembered. In immeasurable manner he has contributed to the growth of Maharashtra and the country. On behalf of the Raymond Group I offer my sincere condolences to the Bajaj family," he said in a statement.

