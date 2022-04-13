हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Infosys

Infosys profit rises 12%, forecasts higher full-year revenue

Infosys forecast an annual revenue growth of 13% to 15% in constant-currency terms as the Indian software behemoth wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

Infosys profit rises 12%, forecasts higher full-year revenue

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd on Wednesday forecast an annual revenue growth of 13% to 15% in constant-currency terms as the Indian software behemoth wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

The company`s revenue for the January-March period rose 22.7% jump to 322.76 billion rupees.

Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd have raked in billions of dollars in contracts over the past two years as businesses step up investments in services from cloud computing to cyber security.

Bengaluru-based Infosys` consolidated net profit climbed to 56.86 billion rupees ($746.87 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 50.76 billion rupees a year earlier. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
InfosysIT companyInfosys revenueInfosys profit
Next
Story

Sundar Pichai announces $9.5 billion for new offices, data centres in US

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Pakistan's new government takes big step to stop inflation