Invest Just Rs 2 Lakh And Earn A Handsome Amount Per Month In This Business Franchise Opportunity; No Rent, Utility Bills, Or Maintenance Costs

New Delhi: Mother Dairy Safal, an esteemed Indian government initiative launched in 1988, aims to benefit both fruit and vegetable producers as well as urban consumers. As a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board, Safal operates approximately 400 retail outlets across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, and 23 outlets in Bangalore, serving over 1.5 lakh customers daily. Offering around 120 SKUs of fresh fruits and vegetables, Safal shops are primarily operated by ex-servicemen or their dependents, presenting a unique entrepreneurial opportunity for individuals seeking a profitable business venture.

The Franchise Application Process For Mother Dairy Safal

Embarking on a Mother Dairy Safal franchise business journey is straightforward and rewarding. Here's how to apply:



Complete the Application Form: Begin by filling out an application form with AWPO (Army Welfare Placement Organisation).

Attend the Interview: Safal and AWPO will conduct a joint interview to assess your suitability for the franchise.

Deposit Security & Working Capital Draft: Secure your franchise by depositing a minimum of Rs 2 lakh - Rs 1 lakh as refundable security and Rs 1 lakh as working capital. The agreement requires two government officials as your guarantors.

Training & Assistance: Safal provides comprehensive training and guidance to help you operate the outlet effectively.

Maximize Earnings: Safal's Sales Team offers on-the-job advice and support to help you maximize your earnings.

Investment Costs For Mother Dairy Safal

The Mother Dairy Safal franchise requires an initial investment of Rs 2 lakh, comprising a refundable security deposit of Rs 1 lakh and a working capital of Rs 1 lakh.

No Rent or Maintenance Expenses For Mother Dairy Safal

One of the most attractive aspects of the Safal franchise is that there will be no rent, utility bills, or maintenance costs to bear. Safal provides the necessary infrastructure and utilities, including display racks, electronic weighing machines, deep freezers, visi coolers, and crates, along with promotional materials to facilitate smooth business operations.

Agreement Duration For Mother Dairy Safal

The agreement for a Safal outlet is valid for two years, and the possibility of renewal depends on your performance during the ongoing tenure.

Required Skills For Mother Dairy Safal

Running a Safal outlet does not demand specific skills. Good shopkeeping practices in the retailing business of fresh fruits and vegetables are essential. Typically, an area within a 10 km radius from your residence is preferred, with vacancies considered in this locality.

Diverse Product Range Mother Dairy Safal

Safal offers a diverse range of products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, unpolished pulses, frozen vegetables, frozen snacks, tomato puree, and honey. Additionally, customers can find other popular items such as Mother Dairy's desi ghee, ice creams, lassi, chhach, mishti doi, paneer, and Dhara's oil range at Safal retail outlets.