IRCTC launches South India Divine Tour package starting from Rs 39,970

New Delhi: IRCTC has launched South tour package covering Tirupati, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, and Trivandrum for six nights and seven days. IRCTC has fixed three dates for the tour which includes February 14, March 12 and March 20.

The major tourist spot covered under the tour includes Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Ramanathaswamy Temple, Meenakshi Temple, Lord Balaji Temple, and Sri Kalahasti and the significant temples and tourist places of Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Tirupati, and Kochi.

The package tariff begins from Rs 39,970 per person on double occupancy, Rs 51,570 per person on single occupancy, Rs 39,050 per person on triple occupancy. The charges for children are different which include Rs 35,770 for child with bed, Rs 31,080 for child without bed.

The IRCTC tourism has released day-wise details of trip which also includes meals and flight facilities.

Know the day-wise details here:

Tour Itinerary: Delhi - Chennai - Tirupati - Madurai - Rameshwaram - Kanyakumari - Trivandrum - Delhi

Day 01: Delhi - Chennai - Tirupati

Meals: In-flight Breakfast and Dinner

Board Indigo Airways flight 6E 2985 at 06:30 hrs and depart for Chennai. Arrival Chennai Airport at 09:15 hrs. Proceed to Tripupati. Enroute visit of Sri Kalahasti Temple. Proceed to Tirupati. Arrival Tirupati and check-in to the hotel. Dinner and overnight stay at the hotel in Tirupati.

Day 02: Tirupati

Meals: Breakfast and Dinner

Breakfast at the hotel. Proceed to Lord Tirupati Balaji Temple. Return to hotel. Visit Padmavati Temple, Iskcon Temple and Kapila Teertham. Dinner and Overnight stay at Tirupati.

Day 03: Tirupati - Chennai - Madurai

Meals - Breakfast & Dinner

Breakfast at the hotel. Checkout from the hotel. Transfer to Chennai. Arrival at Chennai.

Proceed to Airport and Board Indigo Flight 6E 7197 departing at 1620 Hrs. Arrival at Madurai Airport, Check-in to the hotel. Dinner and Overnight stay at the Hotel.

Day 4: Madurai - Rameshwaram

Meals: Breakfast and Dinner.

Visit to Meenakshi Amman Temple. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out from the hotel. Transfer to Rameshwaram. Check in to the Hotel. Visit to Dhanuskodi Beach. Dinner and overnight Stay.

Day 5: Rameshwaram - Kanyakumari

Meals: Breakfast & Dinner

Visit to Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga Temple. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out. Visit Dr A. P.J Abdul Kalam Memorial. Proceed to Kanyakumari. Arrival at Kanyakumari. View Sunset point at Kaynakumari if time permits. Check in to hotel. Dinner. Overnight stay at Kanyakumari.

Day 6: Kanyakumari - Trivandrum

Meals: Breakfast and Dinner

View Sunrise at the Seashore on your own. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out from Hotel. Visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue (photo session only), Kumari Amman Temple and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial. Proceed to Trivandrum. Check into hotel. Visit Kovalam Beach. Free time to enjoy Kovalam Beach. Return back to hotel. Dinner and overnight stay.

Day 7: Trivandrum - Delhi

Meals: Breakfast and Dinner

Visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum. Breakfast at the hotel. Check out from the hotel. In time transfer to Trivandrum Airport to board flight no. 6E 5062 at 12:45 hrs. Arrival at Delhi Airport at 16:05 hrs.

For more details visit the official site of IRCTC tourism.