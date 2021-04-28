Jio in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential cos, check which other Indian firm made to the list

New Delhi: Jio and BYJU’s have made it to Time Magazine's first-ever list of 100 most influential companies. The former is the technology arm of Reliance Industries Limited while the latter is India’s educational technology giant and the world’s second-largest edtech company.

Time Magazine said that companies shaping the future are at the heart of the first-ever TIME100 Most Influential Companies. The media publication solicited nominations across sectors including healthcare, entertainment, transportation, technology and evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.

In the overall list, Jio Platforms is listed under the Innovators category which also has the presence of brands such as Zoom, Adidas, TikTok, Ikea, Moderna and Netflix. Time Magazine said that Reliance Industries has built India's largest 4G network by charging some of the lowest data rates in the world (less than 5cents a month for 1 GB).

"Now leading investors are turning to Jio Platforms -- the holding company for Reliance's digital businesses -- to reach its more than 410 million subscribers," it said.

Meanwhile, BYJU’s is listed in the Disruptors category, alongside Tesla, Huawei, Shopify, Airbnb and DiDi Chuxing. "Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian e-learning startup BYJU'S, knows how to press an advantage. As users of his company's signature app nearly doubled to 80 million during the COVID-19 pandemic, he went on a spending spree, fuelled by funding from investors like Tencent and BlackRock," Time said.

Facebook and Google also made to the list for developing WhatsApp-based e-commerce platform and aiming to roll out low-cost 5G smartphones, respectively.

"The result is a diverse array of 100 institutions, from the tech startup engineering a smarter way to recycle to the cryptocurrency firm reimagining the future of money to the pharma titans creating the vaccines of tomorrow (and today). Together, these businesses and the leaders who steer them are helping to chart an essential path forward," Time Magazine said.

