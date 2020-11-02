JioMart Bestival Sale 2020: Check out bumper Diwali offers, cashback and more

New Delhi: In what would make your festive preparations more cheerful, Indian online grocery delivery service JioMart, a joint venture between Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms has announced one of the season's biggest grocery sales - JioMart Bestival Sale.

The sale from November 1 to November 8, is giving bumper Diwali offers and discounts, offering festive sweets, dry fruits, chocolates, biscuits and cookies, beverages, besan, maida, Suji, aata and all the kitchen essentials.

HDFC Customers can avail 10 percent cashback on debit and credit cards. Phonepe is giving upto Rs 500 cashback. By using PayTM UPI customers can get cashback of Rs 750. Mobikwik is offering flat Rs 50 supercash while Sodexo users can avail a 3 percent cashback on their Jiomart wallet.

Reliance Retail’s New Commerce platform, JioMart, is being built in partnership with millions of small merchants and kirana shops to empower them to better serve the needs of Indian consumers. The companies work closely to ensure that consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas who can provide products and services to their homes by transacting seamlessly with JioMart.

Live TV

#mute

Users can order from a full suite of grocery items by visiting the JioMart website. Products include fruits and vegetables, dairy and baked goods, staples, snacks and branded foods, beverages, and personal and home care.

Reliance's private labels also featured prominently.