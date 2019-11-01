JioPhone Diwali offer witnesses record sales, extends onslaught by 1 month

NEW DELHI: Under the JioPhone Diwali Offer, JioPhone witnessed an unprecedented record demand during the past three weeks, due to which Jio has decided to continue the onslaught for one additional month.

The feature phone users who were not able to purchase a JioPhone during JioPone Diwali offer, will get another month to avail the benefits of the festive offer and migrate to Jio Digital Life.

Through this extension in the month of November, Jio expects to migrate multi-fold 2G feature phone users onto the JioPhone platform and continue to be the single-largest 4G device platform, a press release by Jio said.

JioPhone is available at Rs 699, which is down from Rs 1,500 originally, as part of the JioPhone Diwali offer and will be available for another month that is, November.

The Diwali offer also brings additional data benefits worth Rs 700 to users. For the first seven recharges that the customer does, Jio will additionally add Rs 99 worth of data on every recharge (Rs 99 * 7). This additional data worth Rs 700 will enable JioPhone users to enter an unseen world of entertainment, payments, e-commerce, education, learning, train and bus booking, and lots more, the press release further said.