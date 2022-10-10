JSW Steel's combined production grows 12% to 5.68 MT in Jul-Sep

New Delhi: JSW Steel has reported a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in its combined steel production at 5.68 million tonne (MT) in the quarter ended September 2022.

In the year-ago-period, its combined steel output was at 5.07 MT, JSW Steel said in a statement.

"JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 5.68 million tonne, registering a growth of 12 per cent y-o-y, including the production at jointly controlled entities," it said.

The jointly controlled entities include Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd (JISPL).

The production at 5.68 MT was 3 per cent down compared to 5.88 MT in April-June period of ongoing fiscal year.

"The drop in production is attributable mainly to extended maintenance shutdowns in JISPL, subdued market conditions in the USA and lower capacity utilisation in other locations in India due to supply and logistics constraints in sourcing of iron ore and steep decline in export volumes," it said.