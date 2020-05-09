हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
lava

Lava resumes operations at Noida factory with 600 employees

Domestic mobile brand Lava on Saturday said it has resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Noida with over 20 per cent production capacity.

Lava resumes operations at Noida factory with 600 employees

New Delhi: Domestic mobile brand Lava on Saturday said it has resumed production at its manufacturing facility in Noida with over 20 per cent production capacity.

Nearly 600 employees of its 3,000-strong workforce are now back at the factory after the company received an approval from the state authorities.

"We welcome government`s move to permit mobile phone companies to resume operations. Though we might face some challenge due to the delayed availability of manpower and materials, we have sufficient inventory to maintain the pace of our production for the initial period," said Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Lava.

The company has arranged special buses for the transportation of its employees.

Lava is also encouraging employees to practice basic hygiene and social distancing, both inside and outside the company`s premises.

Some other stringent measures that the company is taking to ensure the safety of it workers include regular health check-ups, fumigation and sanitization of its premises.

"We are also expecting our components partners to open their factories soon. Meanwhile, we have accelerated our efforts towards the localization of components to reduce our dependency on other countries," said Agarwal.

All major smartphone players like Samsung, Vivo, OPPO and Realme resumed limited operations in the Noida-Greater Noida manufacturing belt from May 8.
 

