trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647417
NewsBusinessCompanies
LIC

LIC Q1 Profit Jumps Multifold To Rs 9,544 Crore

The total income increased to Rs 1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:37 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

LIC Q1 Profit Jumps Multifold To Rs 9,544 Crore File Photo

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a multifold jump in its April-June quarter net profit to Rs 9,544 crore. The state-run life insurance behemoth had a net profit of Rs 683 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income increased to Rs 1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing. (Also Read: Earn Rs 2 Lakh Monthly: Start The Low-Investment Business Idea That's Changing Lives)

However, the first-year premium for the reporting quarter came down to Rs 6,811 crore as against Rs 7,429 crore in the year-ago period, it said. (Also Read: 10 ChatGPT Ideas That Can Help Students Earn Money)

The insurer earned Rs 53,638 crore as against Rs 50,258 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 90,309 crore as compared to Rs 69,571 crore in the April-June period of 2022-23.

The solvency margin of LIC increased to 1.89 percent as compared to 1.88 percent in the same quarter a year ago. On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio eased to 2.48 percent from 5.84 percent in the same period a year ago.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train