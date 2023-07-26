Made In India: Who Is Rahul Sharma, The Son Of A School Teacher, Has Net Worth In Millions, Know How He Founded Micromax And What's The Bihar Connection

"All our dreams can come true; if we have the courage to pursue them” This quote by Walt Disney talks at length about how through consistency and hard work we can acheive our goals. Rahul Sharma, a Delhi-based businessman, is a living example of this quote. The son of a school teacher, Rahul Sharma made it big in the realm of business and went on to become the founder of domestic mobile company 'Micromax'. Through his hdiligence and perseverance, Rahul turned 'Micromax' into one of the biggest brands in the country.

Rahul Sharma's business journey is a great motivation for everyone and gives us hope that nothing is impossiblly difficult and that, as long as we keep trying, all our dreams can come true.

Who Is Micromax Co-Founder Rahul Sharma?

cre Trending Stories

Rahul Sharma is the co-founder and MD of the homegrown smartphone maker Micromax. Sharma is the driving force behind Micromax's amazing position in the Indian market for mobile handsets. Rahul is married to renowned film actor Asin. Rahul and Asin got married in 2016.

Rahul Sharma's Early Life And Education

Rahul Sharma was born in 1975 to a school principal father and a homemaker mother. Rahul received Mechanical Engineering degree and Bachelors in Commerce degree

Rahul Sharma's Father Was His True Inspiration

Rahul Sharma sees his father as the source of his genuine inspiration. Sharma once claimed in a media interview that his father instilled a strong sense of work ethic, honesty, and sincerity in him. He always advised him to keep doing morally and not to worry about the outcome.

The Birth Of Micromax Mobile

Sharma, who was raised in a middle-class family, has always aspired to do something big in life. Despite the fact that industry heavyweights like Samsung, Nokia, LG, and Motorola were already doing well in the market, Sharma decided to introduce a mobile phone that would provide customers something equivalent to or better than what they are using, coupled with a number of advantages. His target market was Indian consumers seeking a cost-effective, high-performance smartphone.

In 2000, Sharma founded Micromax Informatics with his friends Rajesh Aggarwal, Vikas Jain, and Sumeet Arora using a loan of Rs. 3 lakh from his father. He came up with Micromax smartphones with long battery lives. And the reaction was fantastic. Later, Micromax was the first to release dual SIM phones. Then Micromax released a phone for women that had Swarovski crystals, which was a tremendous hit. Hugh Jackman joined Micromax as their brand ambassador in 2014.

In an interview to media Sharma said that he would occasionally pose as a salesman in one of their stores and sell phones in order to better study consumer behaviour.

How A Trip To Bihar Wrote Micromax's Long-Lasting Battery Journey

Forbes recall's Sharma Bihar connection on making long lasting battery phones. In 2007, Sharma had visited the rural areas of the Bihar. It was then he noticed a line of customers outside a roadside store. They were waiting anxiously to recharge their phones for Rs 25 as the villages lacked power owing to which the phone batteries sometimes failed. After that trip, Sharma kept thinking if he could create a phone with long-lasting batteries. Sharma persuaded his business partners to compete against global corporations, such as Nokia, which held a three-quarters market share.

Rahul Sharma founded Revolt Intellicorp in 2017. The company unveiled the RV 400, India's first AI-powered electric bike.

Rahul Sharma's Awards And recognition

Rahul Sharma was included in a list of the 40 most influential people in business under 40 published by Fortune magazine. In 2010 and 2013, Sharma received the GQ Man of the Year and Forbes Person of the Year awards, respectively.