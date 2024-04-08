Advertisement
MakeMyTrip Now Accessible Globally, Expands Its Services To Over 150 Countries

To achieve this feat, the company has adhered to multiple international compliances, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
MakeMyTrip Now Accessible Globally, Expands Its Services To Over 150 Countries File Photo

New Delhi: MakeMyTrip on Monday said that it is now accessible globally. The online travel company added another significant milestone in its over two-decade-long journey. 

Previously operational in India, the US, and the UAE, the company has expanded its reach to over 150 countries, including major travel markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and many others, to benefit from its services.

"Our decision to make MakeMyTrip accessible globally is a result of this very goal -testing our processes against rigorous protocols across the world to enable our travellers to book or modify their travel purchases on the platform without any roadblocks wherever they are geographically," said Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said in a statement. (Also Read: US Company Faces Backlash After One-Word 'Rudest Rejection Mail Ever'; Read What Happened Next)

Magow also mentioned that this global accessibility will help the company reach the vast Indian diaspora. 

"Importantly, this expansion will enable us to cater to a broader audience, fostering increased inbound travel to India. Our extensive coverage, offering accommodations in more than 2,000 cities, will assist international tourists in discovering the hidden gems of India," he added.

