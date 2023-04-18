Man With 1984 Mac Surprises Apple CEO On Opening Day Of Mumbai Store - Watch

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple opened its first retail store in India on Tuesday at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. CEO Tim Cook came to India and joined the special occasion along with employees by opening the gates of the newly retail store. People huddled to the store from across India, hoping to be among the first to enter, in an opening event

In the meantime, a customer brought his old 1984 Mackintosh computer at the newly opened Apple’s retail store. Tim Cook reacted in surprise at seeing that old macintosh classic machine. His reaction has gone viral on the Internet. Tim Cook will open Apple's second retail store in Delhi on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk To Launch 'TruthGPT' To Compete With ChatGPT

See Tim Cook’s reaction at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic Machine at the opening of India’s first Apple Store at Mumbai’s BKC:

#WATCH | Apple CEO Tim Cook surprised at seeing a customer bring his old Macintosh Classic machine at the opening of India's first Apple store at Mumbai's BKC pic.twitter.com/MOY1PDk5Ug — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Tim Cook Welcomes Customers At Newly Opened Store

Tim Cook opened the gates of Apple’s first retail store at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and welcomed the customers by standing at the gates. He shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “"The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India."

Some Fact About Apple’s First Store In India

The ceiling of Apple’s first store in India is comprised of 1000 tiles and 408 pieces of wood each. Two Rajasthani stone walls and a 14-meter stainless steel staircase leading from the ground floor to the cantilevered mezzanine welcome clients as they enter the store.

Apple claims its BKC store is located in one of the most energy-efficient Apple store locations in the world. The store uses only renewable energy, making its operations carbon neutral.