Mark Zuckerberg Undergoes Knee Surgery; Shares Pics On Instagram

New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg recently underwent surgery after hurting his knee during a mixed martial arts (MMA) session. The 39-year-old shared the news on Instagram, explaining that he tore a ligament while training for an upcoming MMA fight early next year.

In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed, his knee wrapped up and in a brace, with a caption detailing his ACL tear and subsequent surgery to replace it. (Also Read: Onion Is Available For Just Rs 25 Per Kg At THESE Places. Read Details)

"Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me. I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit. Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," his post on Instagram reads. (Also Read: Rs 6,000 Crore Mega-Mansion Owned By THIS Billionaire Is India's Second Tallest Building - In Pics)

Zuckerberg's interest in MMA developed during the pandemic, and it has since become more serious. He even constructed an octagonal fighting ring in his backyard.

In May, he participated in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition at Woodside High School on the Peninsula, where he won gold and silver medals.

Recently, Zuckerberg posted a photo of himself sporting two black eyes and a bruised nose, mentioning that things had gotten a bit intense during sparring.

Earlier this year, there was talk of a potential cage match between Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, following a public exchange between the two tech moguls on social media.

We wish Mark Zuckerberg a swift recovery and hope he's back on his feet soon.