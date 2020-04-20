Maze ransomware attacks IT services company Cognizant

New Delhi: IT services major Cognizant has stated to have been hit by 'Maze' ransomware that caused disruptions to some of its clients. The company's statement said, "Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack."

"Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities," it said.

The IT services firm took to social media and said, "We have confirmed a security incident involving our internal systems resulted from a Maze ransomware attack. Our internal security experts are working with leading cyber defense experts to contain the issue."

The company further tweeted, "We are in ongoing communication with our clients regarding the Maze ransomware attack. We have proactively shared Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) with our clients."

Ransomware typically logs users out of their own systems through forced encryption of data and asks them to pay a ransom if they want to access the encrypted data.

Notably, the company has about 2 lakh employees based in India. The incident comes at a time when global businesses have been disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic.