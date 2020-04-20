हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cognizant

Maze ransomware attacks IT services company Cognizant

"Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities," Cognizant said.

Maze ransomware attacks IT services company Cognizant
Image courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: IT services major Cognizant has stated to have been hit by 'Maze' ransomware that caused disruptions to some of its clients. The company's statement said, "Cognizant can confirm that a security incident involving our internal systems, and causing service disruptions for some of our clients, is the result of a Maze ransomware attack."

"Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant has also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities," it said.

The IT services firm took to social media and said, "We have confirmed a security incident involving our internal systems resulted from a Maze ransomware attack. Our internal security experts are working with leading cyber defense experts to contain the issue." 

The company further tweeted, "We are in ongoing communication with our clients regarding the Maze ransomware attack. We have proactively shared Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) with our clients."

Ransomware typically logs users out of their own systems through forced encryption of data and asks them to pay a ransom if they want to access the encrypted data.

Notably, the company has about 2 lakh employees based in India. The incident comes at a time when global businesses have been disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags:
CognizantMaze ransomwareIT services major Cognizantcovid-19 pandemic
Next
Story

Infosys Q4 profit up 6.3% at Rs 4,335 crore; check highlights of results, final dividend
Corona Meter
  • 17656Confirmed
  • 2842Discharged
  • 559Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Deshhit: Know top 20 Deshhit news of today