New Delhi: People put a lot of thought and effort into their proposals, and they want them to be perfect. One such proposal, which was meticulously planned, came close to being flawless but fell short at the last minute. Instead, it became a social media sensation. Due to a mix-up, a McDonald's-themed proposal would have made someone's day, but it did not. It was wrapped in a romantic takeout with beverages, burgers, and a message that said, "Will you marry me, Kim?" by the person who organised it. However, instead of reaching "Kim," it ended up at the incorrect location.

The user recounted the situation in the title and uploaded an image of the order-cum-proposal to the post on social media platform Reddit. "I ordered McDonald's through DoorDash and discovered this in the bag." Not only did the driver get my order wrong, but I believe he also messed up the plans of some poor dude."

The post has generated nearly 2,000 responses from netizens who have something to say about the proposal since it was shared.

It was better, according to one user, that they messed up the sequence. The comment said, "This is too cringy even for some type of inside joke." "I was about to say," someone else added. The fact that this error occurred was possibly a blessing in disguise." "Wait, did someone truly do that?" one user wondered aloud.

Proposals and McDonald's, it turns out, do not mix well. A woman brutally ignored a man proposing to her in a packed McDonald's outlet in another proposal gone wrong incident involving McDonald's. The woman is seen shaking her head in fury and disbelief as the male bows down on his knees.