Microsoft Layoffs: Company Announces Third Round Of Job Cuts Spanning Multiple Teams And Regions

New Delhi: Microsoft, Technology company has announced another round of layoffs this week, as reported by Geekwire. These layoffs are part of the tech giant’s ongoing efforts to streamline its workforce and improve efficiency.

Microsoft hasn't disclosed the number of people affected by the latest layoffs. However, reports indicate that the job cuts span across multiple teams and regions. According to the report, several LinkedIn posts have revealed that employees in product and program management roles are among those affected by the layoffs.

Microsoft's statement on the latest job cuts:

The report cites a Microsoft spokesperson who stated "Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business." The spokesperson further added "We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,".

Microsoft laid off 2,000 employees in January for its gaming division just months after 69 billion dollars acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company's largest purchase to date. It's common for the company to restructure parts of its business as it transitions into a new fiscal year.

These layoffs came shortly after Microsoft's fiscal year 2024 ended on June 30. Microsoft cut around 1,000 jobs in various areas in June which includes the Azure cloud unit and the HoloLens mixed reality organisation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft’s employee count increased but has since stabilised. By the end of 2023, the company employed around 227,000 people worldwide, a slight decrease from 232,000 the previous year, according to Geekwire.

The tech industry has seen a surge in job cuts with over 98,000 employees laid off from more than 330 companies worldwide in the first half of 2024, according to Layoffs.fyi, a platform that tracks tech layoffs.