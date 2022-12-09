Moonlighting's shining face! Lecturer by the day, railway porter by the night –This story will melt your heart

New Delhi: The corporate world has been discussing Moonlighting for quite some time while story of an Odiya person’s Moonlighting is a tale of inspiration for thousands of people are keen to help the underprivileged despite limited means. Moonlighting allows employees to work outside their primary working hours.

The online media is flooded with reports on this teacher from Odisha who is a guest lecturer during the day time, while during night he is a railway porter.

31 year old Ch Nageshu Patro of Odisha’s Ganjam district had lost his means of livelihood during the onslaught of the covid 19 pandemic when most of the trains had stopped operations. Instead of sitting idle at home, Patro started teaching students of class 10 standard. Patro, who is a postgraduate, later opened a coaching centre for the underpriviledged kids for classes VIII to XII.

Patro has also hired other teachers for the coaching institute and pays them out of his pocket from the paltry earning of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 from railway porter's job.

Hailing from a very humble background, Patro’s parents could not afford to pay for his high school exam fees. He then went to Surat and worked in a Mill, a job he left after two years. Later he went to Hyderabad and worked for a mall, during which he also completed his higher studies.

Moonlighting has become a very serious concern in the tech job sector. Techies working for other companies has become a trend and concern in the industry with startups readily offering very attractive offers to utilize the skills of the talent working for other companies. Some startups and unicorns like Swiggy have encouraged the practice, while most of the traditional companies are calling it cheating.