Neighbours Livid As Elon Musk Puts Big, Shiny 'X' On San Francisco HQ, Read Why

The Elon Musk-run company has put a huge X logo on its headquarters in the city which emits strong lights throughout the night. Now, people living around are looking to purchase window blinds to block out the light coming from X logo.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:03 PM IST|Source: IANS

Neighbours Livid As Elon Musk Puts Big, Shiny 'X' On San Francisco HQ, Read Why Twitter/ Elon Musk

New Delhi: The big X logo on the Twitter building with a strong lighting scheme here has left people residing in nearby buildings perplexed as they are unable to sleep in the night with all those bizarre lights on.

The Elon Musk-run company has put a huge X logo on its headquarters in the city which emits strong lights throughout the night. Now, people living around are looking to purchase window blinds to block out the light coming from X logo.

"Imagine no more. This is my life now," a person living next to the X HQ posted on Twitter with a short video of the logo in the night. Another commented: "I would be LIVID. Imagine this X sign right across from your bedroom."

"I love living in the city and all that comes with it. I love the streetlights, the sirens, the dings of the trolley. Nothing about this stupid sandbagged solar flare is normal or good," an X user reacted.

Musk, however, said on Sunday X is not going to leave San Francisco. "Many have offered rich incentives for X (earlier Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too," he posted.

"We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk added. In December last year, Twitter was sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its San Francisco HQ.

