NLC India TPS II, all about the company where boiler blast occurred in Neyveli

New Delhi: Eight workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised in a boiler blast at NLC India Limited’s thermal power station (TPS) II in Neyveli in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

Here is all you need to know about at NLC India Limited’s thermal power station (TPS) II in Neyveli, the company where the boiler blast occurred.

Neyveli Thermal Power Station-I

The first unit of the 600 MW Neyveli Thermal Power Station-I was synchronized in May 1962 and the last unit was synchronized in September 1970

The 600 MW Neyveli Thermal Power Station-I consists of six units of 50 MW each and three units of 100 MW each.

The Power generated from Thermal Power Station-I is supplied to TANGEDCO, Tamilnadu which is the sole beneficiary.

Due to the aging of the equipments / high pressure parts, the Life extension programme has been approved by the government in March 1992 and was successfully completed in March 1999 thus extending the life by 15 years, the company profile reads.

This power station is being operated after conducting Residual Life Assessment (RLA) study. Government has sanctioned a 2x500 MW Power Project (Neyveli New Thermal Power Plant – NNTPS) in June 2011 as replacement for existing TPS-I, it adds.