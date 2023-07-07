trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632212
No Tomato In Your Mcdonald's Meal! As Tomato Prices Hit The Roof, Veggie Going Out Of Menu

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed from Rs 15 per kg in the first week of May to an astonishing Rs 120-150 per kg in various regions across the country.

New Delhi: Amist the soaring prices of tomatoes in the country, restaurant chain Mcdonald's has also decided to take the humble veggie out of its food menu.

Several social media users have shared on their Twitter account the message board being put out by Mcdonald's that states that due to inadequate supply of the veggie, the restaurant chain is forced to take it off their menu temporarily.

"Dear Customers, we are ever committed to serve you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world class stringent quality checks. Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes,” reads the notice posted outside the McDonald’s outlets in the national capital.

An IANS report had yesterday mentioned that the price of tomatoes has skyrocketed from Rs 15 per kg in the first week of May to an astonishing Rs 120-150 per kg in various regions across the country.

Wholesalers say that the price of vegetables have doubled in one week and their sales have been reduced by 40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the online vegetable selling apps have also witnessed rates spiking and Blinkit is selling tomatoes at Rs 150 per kg, bottle gourd at Rs 61 for 400g-600g.

The recent surge in tomato prices has been attributed to the impact of heavy rainfall on the supply chain. Vegetable vendors and wholesalers are pointing towards the rains as the primary cause behind the disruption in tomato supply, leading to a significant increase in retail prices of this crucial kitchen staple.

