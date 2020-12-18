हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vistara

Now, book Vistara flight ticket directly from Google

As per New Feature Vistara customers can directly search and book Vistara flights on Google through the integrated 'Book on Google' feature.

Now, book Vistara flight ticket directly from Google

New Delhi: Premium Airlines Vistara has introduced a new feature allowing passengers to book Vistara flight ticket directly from Google

As per New Feature Vistara customers can directly search and book Vistara flights on Google through the integrated ‘Book on Google’ feature.

Recently the airline adopted the New Distribution Capability (NDC), through a technology partnership with Amadeus, passengers will now be able to book Vistara flights while searching for them on Google. The biggest advantage is that now customers will be able to search and book air tickets, without getting redirected to any other website.

Vistara airline is a joint venture of Tata and Singapore airlines. The launch of ‘Book on Google’ feature streamlines the ticket-booking process and allows for flights to be easily booked through the following steps:

Customers will need to log in to their Google accounts while booking their flights. This will enable all the saved information to get automatically filled for booking (including name, contact details etc.)

Payment options, saved on Google, will be displayed automatically allowing a smooth transition from search to reservation and finally to the payment process. They can also decide to add a new credit / debit card during the booking process

Customers will also progressively be able to view and purchase optional upgrades, pre-purchase additional baggage allowance, seat selection, and much more on the same Google interface.,

