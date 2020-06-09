Parle-G records its best-ever sales in its 8 decades during COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Biscuit brand Parle-G, a household name since 1938, has achieved a unique feat of selling the most amount of biscuits during this COVID-19 lockdown across the country. Although the parent company, Parle Products, refused to show their specific sales statistics, they affirmed that the firm has experienced their best months in their eight decades during March, April, and May.

The unprecedented sale of biscuits during the COVID-19 lockdown phase went up massively in the country as people stacked up on easy and simple essential food items, according to reports.

The company reportedly restocked its distribution channels within 7 days to guarantee product availability at retail outlets during the lockdown.

Several state governments requisitioned the company for biscuits and many NGOs also bought Parle-G in great quantity. The company restarted its production from March 25 onwards.

Currently, the company has 130 factories all over India with 120 of them are producing units while 10 are owned premises.

The Parle-G brand falls under the ‘below-Rs100 per kg’ affordable/value category, which holds one-third of the total industry revenues and accounts for over 50% of the volume sold.