Work from home option

Permanent work from home jobs a hit with Indian jobseekers: Report

New Delhi: An increasing number of jobseekers prefer to choose companies providing permanent work from home option, according to a report.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic made working from home the new normal for many job roles.

According to Naukri.com, the job platform has seen 93,000 permanent and temporary remote jobs being listed since July last year.

Of these, 22 per cent jobs were for permanent remote roles only.

In the last six months, Naukri.com has seen 32 lakh job searches for permanent and temporary remote jobs, by Indian job seekers.

Of these, about 57 per cent of searches were made for permanent remote jobs during the same time, with the highest search that is, over 3.5 lakh being reported only in the month of December 2021.

"There is a foundational change in how recruiters are setting up organisational structures," said Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, in a statement.

"While uncertainty prevails due to the pandemic, more and more recruiters are acknowledging the benefits of work from anywhere like access to talent and more inclusion and are now beginning to make permanent changes to the human resource and infrastructure requirements at a corporate level," he added.

In general, both large and small companies have posted all three types of jobs i.e. regular jobs, temporary work-from-home and totally remote jobs.

Data reflects that IT Software, Software Services, ITeS and Recruitment/Staffing sectors are posting more permanently remote jobs.

Some of the companies posting both temporary and permanent remote jobs are Amazon, Tech Mahindra, HCL, PWC, Trigent, Flipkart, Siemens, Deloitte, Oracle, Zensar, TCS, Capgemini etc, the report said.

