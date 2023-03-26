New Delhi: The emerging ed-tech Physics Wallah is in the centre of turmoil amid the rift between its founder Alakh Pandey and former three teachers. The trio appeared on their new started YouTube channel ‘Sankalp’ to deny bribe allegations by the rival platform on them and to urge students to support their new venture. They were seen crying, yelling on the camera with full emotional and urged their students to support them.

The trio had resigned from the ed-tech after developing differences between its CEO and founder Alakh Pandey. They further claimed that they resigned together as the environment at Physics Wallah wasn’t conducive and friendly for students.

In the video, they appeared to say that they are welcoming those people who are good and actually want to work for bright future of students.

Netizens Split On Issue

While some were supporting them, others took a dig in the issue by calling it pure entertainment and shared the clips on the social media handles.

#PhysicsWallah Should Change Their Tagline to :



"Padhlo Chahe Kahi Se, Drame Honge Yhi Se"



What the hell is just happening ?! — SUPRADEEP GUHA (@supradeepguha) March 26, 2023

About Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah was started by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari in 2016 to provide coaching for NEET and JEE students. Initally, it was a YouTube channel which later became a full-fledged website. Since then, it has scaled up to provide coaching for several competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, more.

An eponymous series named ‘Physics Wallah’ has been made on the inspiring journey of Alakh Pandey, which is available on Amazon miniTV. “A young, bright and visionary teacher's inspirational journey to create a new age, advanced and highly affordable, parallel education system while fighting the monopolistic, corporate giants and overcoming several internal battles.”