'Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter': Tech Billionaire Elon Musk posts on Twitter; Netizens make FUN

New Delhi: The world’s richest man Elon Musk has quipped on Twitter when he tweeted asking people to buy his perfume so he could buy Twitter. In fact, he changed his Twitter bio and referred himself as Perfume Salesman. Musk has recently launched a new perfume brand called ‘Burnt Hair’ – The essence of Repungant Desire, which is quite unexpected for a tech entreprenuer.

Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Brunt Hair is available on purchase on Shop.boringcompany.com and it cost around $100 USD, which is roughly around Rs 8,250. He futher tweeted on Ocotber 12 to sell 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair so far. Moreover, he took a dig by tweeting that he couldn’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1 M of Burnt Hair sold.

10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Can’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1M of Burnt Hair sold — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2022

Taking a dig in the entire incidence, a twitter user named FlowzPam Art urged users to buy his pencil art of Elon Musk face, so he could buy Instagram. The reply has garnered over 6k likes and 500 retweets.

A few days ago, Twitter had confirmed to receive a letter from Elon Musk agreeing to buy Twitter at the orginial Buyout price. Musk had offered to purchase Twitter at $44 billion cost, which is $54.24 USD per share.