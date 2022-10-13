NewsBusinessCompanies
ELON MUSK PERFUME

'Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter': Tech Billionaire Elon Musk posts on Twitter; Netizens make FUN

Elon Musk has recently launched a new perfume brand called 'Burnt Hair' which costs around $100 USD per piece. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Elon Musk tweets asking people to buy his perfume so he could buy Twitter.
  • His Tweet has gone viral and garnered over 300k likes.
  • Musk recently launched a perfume brand called Burnt Hair.

Trending Photos

'Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter': Tech Billionaire Elon Musk posts on Twitter; Netizens make FUN

New Delhi:  The world’s richest man Elon Musk has quipped on Twitter when he tweeted asking people to buy his perfume so he could buy Twitter. In fact, he changed his Twitter bio and referred himself as Perfume Salesman. Musk has recently launched a new perfume brand called ‘Burnt Hair’ – The essence of Repungant Desire, which is quite unexpected for a tech entreprenuer.

Brunt Hair is available on purchase on Shop.boringcompany.com and it cost around $100 USD, which is roughly around Rs 8,250. He futher tweeted on Ocotber 12 to sell 10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair so far. Moreover, he took a dig by tweeting that he couldn’t wait for media stories tomorrow about $1 M of Burnt Hair sold.

Taking a dig in the entire incidence, a twitter user named FlowzPam Art urged users to buy his pencil art of Elon Musk face, so he could buy Instagram. The reply has garnered over 6k likes and 500 retweets.

A few days ago, Twitter had confirmed to receive a letter from Elon Musk agreeing to buy Twitter at the orginial Buyout price. Musk had offered to purchase Twitter at $44 billion cost, which is $54.24 USD per share.

Live Tv

Elon Musk PerfumeElon Musk Perfume PrizeElon Musk tweetBurnt Hair brandTesla chief

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra