PM Modi US Visit: Check What India Got From Major-Tech Giants

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with executives from several global firms in an effort to improve Indo-US cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacture, space, and other key areas. The CEOs of Google, Apple, Microsoft, and other tech juggernauts were met by PM Modi as part of the signature "Innovation Handshake" campaign.

In these discussions, PM Modi emphasised the latest steps the Indian government has done to address the regulatory barriers preventing a partnership between the two nations.

Here's what India gained from PM Modi's visit to the US and their "Innovation Handshake" with CEOs of US-based technology majors:

Google Investment In India

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Friday that Google is spending $10 billion in India's digitisation fund and that PM Modi's goal for Digital India serves as a model for other nations after meeting with him in Washington, DC.

Micron Investment In India

Micron Technology has committed to invest more than $800 million in the construction of a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and testing facility in India, with the country providing the remaining funding.

ISRO-NASA Joint Mission

India ratified the Artemis Accords, a framework for international collaboration in space exploration among nations taking part in NASA's aspirations to explore the moon. Additionally, it was decided to launch a cooperative trip to the International Space Station in 2019 between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation.

GE-HAL Deal

In a significant announcement timed to coincide with Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, GE Aerospace revealed that it has signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.

Amazon

Following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, DC, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy pledged to create more jobs in India. A senior Amazon official recently revealed that the e-commerce behemoth intends to increase its $26 billion overall investment in India by another $15 billion.

