trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644527
NewsBusinessCompanies
DISCORD

Popular Discord Chatting App Discord Lays Off 37 Employees

Discord had over 900 employees as of April 2023. The social media platform, which has 150 million monthly active users, is a voice and text chat platform largely aimed at gamers and teenagers.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 01:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Popular Discord Chatting App Discord Lays Off 37 Employees File Photo

New Delhi: Popular chatting platform Discord has laid off about 37 employees, representing 4 per cent of its total workforce. According to a report in The Information, the layoffs mainly affected marketing, talent and public policy teams. A Discord spokesperson was quoted saying that the job cuts were “part of the reorganisation of some business units”.

Some employees were also moved into different roles at the company as part of the job cuts. Several employees who identified as Discord staffers working on graphic design and entertainment partnerships posted about the layoffs on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Discord had over 900 employees as of April 2023. The social media platform, which has 150 million monthly active users, is a voice and text chat platform largely aimed at gamers and teenagers.

Last month, Discord introduced a new opt-in tool 'Family Center' that makes it easier for teens to keep their parents and guardians informed about their Discord activity while respecting their autonomy.

"Similar to how parents know who their teens are friends with and what clubs they’re a part of at school, Family Center helps them learn more about who their teens are friends with and talk to on Discord," the company said in a blogpost.

With the new feature, the platform aims to "help foster productive dialogue about safer internet habits, and to create mutually beneficial ways for parents and teens to connect about experiences online."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train