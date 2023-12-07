Ratan Tata Issues Fake Alert On Investment Recommendation Interview

New Delhi: Veteran industrialist and former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata has issued fake alert for an interview recommending risk-free and 100 percent guaranteed investments.

In his Instagram post, Ratan said that his name was being misused on social media to "exaggerate investment" with risk-free and 100 per cent guarantee. He Tata called out a post from a user by the name of Sona Agrawal that used his a fake interview video where the former is seen addressing Agrawal as his manager.

"A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk free with 100 per cent guarantee. Go to the channel right now," read the caption of the video post.

Tata shared the screenshot of the message in his Instagram story.

A couple of weeks ago Ratan Tata had clarified on Twitter that he has not announced any reward for Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Tata's Twitter reaction came following a fake viral news that the industrialist had promised a reward of Rs 10 crore to Khan since he was fined Rs 55 lakhs by the ICC for displaying the Indin flag after the team's victory over Pakistan in World cup match.

"I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms," Tata had tweeted.