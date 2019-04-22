close

Reliance Jio Wins IMC Digital Technology Award 2018 for Pan-India IP based 4G Network

Set up in 1907, the 110-year-old IMC is an apex Chamber of trade commerce and industry, based in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd was conferred the IMC Digital Technology Award 2018 in the energy and utility (large company) category for implementation of pan India all IP based 4G network.

With the robust eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, Jio has revolutionized the Indian telecom landscape, ushering in quality and affordable data market in the world.

Set up in 1907, the 110-year-old IMC is an apex Chamber of trade commerce and industry, based in Mumbai. The IMC Digital Technology Awards recognize and reward the accomplishments of the IT industry across a varied spectrum. The Awards reward both IT Companies and End Users of IT for technological solutions, applications and improvements that have transformed business.

The Winners for each Award are selected by an eminent jury comprising corporate leaders from various industries.

Some of the key awards and recognitions include:

Jio Cricket Play Along won the ‘Best Use of Mobile Marketing’ Award at Global Mobile Awards 2019

JioSaavn recognized by Fast Company as one of the ‘Most Innovative Companies of 2019’ (JioSaavn listed as #1 in India)

Ranked No. 1 in ‘The Fortune Change the World 2018’ Top10 list

Ranked No. 1 in India and 17th globally in Fast Company’s ‘World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2018’

'Best Mobile Operator Service for Consumers' in the Global Mobile Awards 2018 at Mobile World Congress 2018

'Best Mobile Video Content' for JioTV at the Global Mobile Awards 2018

Jio-IPL rated as the ‘Best Integrated TV Campaign’ – Exchange4Media Awards

