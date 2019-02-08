RIL partners with NMCG for Namami Gange Programme

New Delhi: National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the implementing agency for “Namami Gange Programme” has partnered with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to create awareness and sensitize people on the importance of keeping the River Ganga clean.

Under this partnership, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which is the digital arm of RIL will send out Clean Ganga messages through SMS and Digital banner push notifications to its large customer base, during the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The content of such messages has been provided by NMCG. Reliance Jio has also embedded ‘Ganga Anthem’ in the ‘Kumbh Application’, which has been specially developed for JioPhone.

More than 50 million JioPhone users will now be able to enjoy the Ganga Anthem, in addition to the other features of the application.

Through this collaboration, NMCG will be able to leverage the extensive reach of the Jio network to spread the messages of ‘Clean Ganga Initiative’ directly and instantly to millions of people across the country during the Kumbh Mela 2019.