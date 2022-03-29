Ruchi Soya lodges FIR against circulation of unsolicited messages regarding FPO

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali group's Ruchi Soya in regulatory filing informed Sebi and stock exchanges that it has come across some messages on social media "speculating" about investment opportunities in the FPO and the company shares being available at discount to the market price.

"This is to bring to public notice that “There is a SMS/Message in circulation in social media, speculating about investment opportunity in our Company’s Issue and about equity shares of our Company being available at discount to the market price (“Message”). We wish to bring to attention of the investors that this Message has not been issued by our Company or any of our Directors, Promoters, Promoter Group or Group Companies.”

A first information report (FIR) bearing No. 0188 dated March 27, 2022 (“FIR”) has been lodged by Ruchi Soya Pvt Ltd with a police station at Haridwar to take up investigation in respect to circulation of the Message, under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," said a company statement.

"As directed by SEBI, we wish to bring to attention of the investors that all Bidders (other than Anchor Investors), have an option to withdraw their Bids from March 28, 2022, till March 30, 2022," Ruchi Soya said.

"Investors should further note that bidding in the Issue is closed i.E. March 28, 2022, and accordingly no further Bids will be accepted in the Issue. Any Bids, after the Bid/Issue closure will be rejected," it added.

This regulatory filing followed a direction issued by Sebi after a meeting held earlier in the day with the bankers managing the Rs 4,300 crore FPO. Sebi asked bankers to issue an advertisement in newspapers on Tuesday and Wednesday cautioning investors about the circulation of SMSs.

Besides, Sebi asked bankers to give an option to investors to withdraw their already placed bids till March 30th. The issue opened on March 24 and the subscription level was 3.6 times at the close of the scheduled closing this evening. The company has already raised Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors.

With PTI Inputs

