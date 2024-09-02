SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Responsible For ZEEL-Sony Deal Failure: Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra

The trouble has been mounting for SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch with fresh allegations emerging every day. Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra has now labelled serious allegations against Buch. Dr Chandra alleged that Madhabi Puri Buch is responsible for the failure of the ZEEL-Sony deal. The Essel Group Chairman also claimed that Buch is responsible for the loss suffered by retail shareholders.

Watch Dr Subhash Chandra's Full Interview Here

Dr. Subhash Chandra also accused Buch of demanding bribes indirectly through a third party. Dr Chandra alleged that a bribe of hundreds of crores was demanded from him to settle the matter with SEBI and this bribe was demanded by a person named Manjit Singh on behalf of Madhabi Puri Buch.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party has labelled fresh allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The Congress party accused her of office for profit. In a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Pawan Khera, Chairman, the Media and Publicity Department, Congress, charged Buch of receiving regular income from private lender ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential, while being the whole-time member and later Chairperson of the capital markets regulatory body.