Shark Tank India 3: Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta Is New Shark

New Delhi: Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta has been announced as a new Shark for the third season of India’s popular startup funding show. The season will be streaming on Sony Liv like prior two seasons from January next year.

Earlier, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal and Inshort’s Azar Iqbal have been introduced as a new Sharks in the promo videos for the upcoming show.

Presenting the new Shark Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.



#SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV

Last two seasons were a great hit and received a lot of traction and appreication from the Indian audience. Alongside the new Sharks OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, boAt's Aman Gupta, Sugar cosmetics’ Vineeta Singh and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal could be spotted with them.