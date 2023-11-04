trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683986
Shark Tank India 3: Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta Is New Shark

Earlier, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal and Inshort’s Azar Iqbal have been introduced as a new Sharks in the promo videos for the upcoming show. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO and MD Radhika Gupta has been announced as a new Shark for the third season of India’s popular startup funding show. The season will be streaming on Sony Liv like prior two seasons from January next year. 

Last two seasons were a great hit and received a lot of traction and appreication from the Indian audience. Alongside the new Sharks OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, boAt's Aman Gupta, Sugar cosmetics’ Vineeta Singh and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal could be spotted with them.

