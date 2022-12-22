Shark Tank India Season 2: Anupam Mittal agrees to invest Rs 1 crore for Amitabh Bachchan's biz pitch --Read more

New Delhi: Judges of the Shark Tank Season two had a very interesting pitch fromn none other than bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who came up with the idea of 'AB Tissues'. Amitabh Bachchan not only pitched his unique idea, but also got Shark and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal commit Rs 1 crore, if the former agreed to lend his name for the product.

Judges of Shark tank were on Kaun Banega Crorepati for the promotion for the much waited season 2 of Shark Tank India. It was during the event when Amitabh Bachchan had a mock pitch where he said "I have brought out this product, especially for women -- AB tissue.". Bachchan was spotted several times during Kaun Banega Crorepati show, lending the tissues to contestants during an emotional moment.

Anupam Mittal was sold on the idea immediately and promised to invest Rs 1 crore if Bachchan agreed to associate his name with the product. To this, a zesty Bachchan responded saying, if he could get 25 percent of the sum as the signing amount, leaving the audience in splits.

The clip has been shared by Sony TV. Watch here.

Sony Entertainment Television will launch the Shark Tank season 2 by the first week of January.

This year's Sharks or Judges are Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peeyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) and Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group).