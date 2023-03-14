topStoriesenglish2583632
Son's Autism Destroyed Our Lives And Left Me Suicidally Depressed: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

In contrast to my professional life, "my personal life has been a lengthy tragedy," Vembu stated.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu is in a highlight from a few days for the ups and downs in his personal life. He breaks the silence and responds to the wife's allegations. Afterward, he also talked and revealed what was going on in his personal life. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu said, "Autism wrecked our life and left me suicidally distraught," after his soon-to-be-ex-wife reported that he abandoned her and his 24-year-old special needs son in 2020.

In contrast to my professional life, "my personal life has been a lengthy tragedy," Vembu stated. He also said that he had utilised some of his son's autistic therapies. For the unversed, Sridhar Vembu, has been charged by his wife with secretly selling some of his firm stock and giving it to his sister and her husband.

The CEO of the $5 billion software development business Zoho, Sridhar, and his wife Pramila Srinivasan are going through a divorce. When Sridhar made the decision to return to Tamil Nadu in early 2020, the pair lived in California, US, for about 25 years.

In August 2021, Sridhar filed for divorce in California. According to Forbes, Vembu allegedly transferred the intellectual property of Zoho to India in a complicated arrangement, according to Pramila's court documents. 

She said in a court document filed in January that "he decided to make fraudulent transfers or sales of our most valuable community asset to his family members without their paying any cash or other consideration, and without ever telling me or obtaining my approval.

