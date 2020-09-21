SpiceJet launches daily flight services from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Darbhanga, was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN II and marks the airline’s 13th destination under the Aviation Ministry's Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline’s domestic network.

SpiceJet will operate daily direct flights on the Delhi-Darbhanga, Bengaluru-Darbhanga and Mumbai-Darbhanga sectors starting November 8, 2020. SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to operate flight services on these sectors and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 on all these routes. The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory one-way promotional fare starting at Rs 3,799 on all the routes.

Darbhanga is the fifth largest city of Bihar and is also known as Heart of the Mithilanchal. The airport serves various districts of Mithila Region including Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Champaran, Saharsa, Purnea and Mithila region of Nepal including Janakpur, Biratnagar, Saptari, Mahottari etc.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had launched Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in October 10 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and making air travel affordable to the masses.

Since then three round of biddings have been completed. The first RCS-UDAN flight was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27 2017 in Shimla.