हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet puts picture of PM Modi, healthcare workers on Boeing 737 aircraft to celebrate India’s 100 crore vaccination milestone

Spicejet has played an important role in the fight against Covid-19, carrying record amounts of relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment during the pandemic, adding to India's fight against the virus.

SpiceJet puts picture of PM Modi, healthcare workers on Boeing 737 aircraft to celebrate India’s 100 crore vaccination milestone

New Delhi: SpiceJet airlines introduced a special livery on Thursday to honour the commitment of frontline staff and corona warriors who helped make this dream a reality as India celebrated the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 immunisation shots. SpiceJet's three Boeing 737 aircraft are decked out in the livery, which features an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare personnel.

According to a news release released by Spicejet, the special livery was introduced today at an event attended by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet Ajay Singh at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “I congratulate the Government of India on achieving this incredible feat of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses under the leadership of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The fact that a record 1 billion doses were administered in just 279 days is a testament to the efforts of our health workers and the cooperation of our citizens.”

“The exceptional contribution of our frontline workers and corona warriors including those from SpiceJet and SpiceHealth deserves special mention and should be applauded. Our aircraft livery is a small tribute to the success of India’s vaccination mission and a celebration of its never-say-die spirit,” Singh added. India's ongoing statewide vaccination campaign has been dubbed the world's largest and fastest, and the country is one of the few in the world to make its own vaccinations.

Spicejet has played an important role in the fight against Covid-19, carrying record amounts of relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment during the pandemic, adding to India's fight against the virus.

“The airline has operated around 26,300 cargo flights since March 2020 and transported around 200,000 tonnes of cargo. Besides, the airline also airlifted close to 90,000 oxygen concentrators and relief material,” the statement added.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpiceJetCovid-19 vaccinationSpiceJet Boeing 737Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Amazon to increase annual Prime membership fee to Rs 1,499, monthly fee at Rs 179

Must Watch

PT7M31S

What did the doctors say on PM Modi's address