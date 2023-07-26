SUCCESS STORY: Rs 6000 Job To Business Worth Crores In Only 11 Months, Incredible Journey Of Bihar's Ashutosh Pratihast

Meet Ashutosh Pratihast, a determined entrepreneur hailing from Sitamarhi, Bihar. Despite a stable family background, Ashutosh's mischievous behavior often led others to label him as a "lost cause." His father, believing in his potential, never pursued traditional employment. However, this carefree attitude didn't go well with the villagers, who predicted a bleak future for him, causing distress to his mother. But little did they know that Ashutosh was destined for greatness.

Following some advice from doctors, Ashutosh's father made a bold move to Delhi in 2005. Initially, he worked there before deciding to bring the entire family to the bustling city. However, Ashutosh's mischievous ways persisted, causing financial challenges for his father.

It was during this phase that Ashutosh began to understand the true value of money. He was later sent to a central school in Assam due to its affordable fees. Adapting to a new environment, where Assamese was the dominant language while he spoke Hindi, proved challenging, and he faced some mockery from his peers. Despite these hurdles, he returned to Delhi after a year.



cre Trending Stories

Undeterred by setbacks, Ashutosh took on various jobs, including working in call centers, while still nurturing a desire for financial success. However, it was his entrepreneurial spirit that eventually paved the way to prosperity.

With unwavering determination, Ashutosh founded the "IDigitalPreneur" platform, an education technology venture aimed at providing affordable training in essential skills for personal and professional growth, along with money-making strategies. The platform quickly gained momentum, and within just 11 months, Ashutosh's once small endeavor transformed into a million-dollar empire, amassing immense wealth.

Not content with just building his business, Ashutosh also utilized YouTube to share financial education videos under the moniker "Ashutosh Pratihast." Through his channel, he provides valuable insights and guidance to inspire others to achieve financial success.

Ashutosh Pratihast's incredible journey from being labeled a failure to becoming a self-made millionaire serves as a powerful reminder that resilience, determination, and the right mindset can pave the way to a prosperous and fulfilling life. His story continues to inspire countless individuals to chase their dreams and overcome all obstacles that stand in their way.